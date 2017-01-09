Pope urges pol', religious leaders to oppose terrorism

Vatican City, January 9 - Pope Francis on Monday appealed to political and religious leaders to take a stand against "fundamentalist terrorism" during an audience with the diplomatic corps. He said that this problem was "the fruit of serious spiritual poverty" and "often... of considerable social poverty". He added that terrorism can be "defeated only with the contribution of religious and political leaders". He said the former should transmit values that do not counterpose "fear of God and love of others".