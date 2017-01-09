Woman fighting for live 'after being set alight by ex' (2)

Messina, January 9 - A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life at Messina's Policlinico hospital after being set alight at her home in the Sicilian city. The woman's ex boyfriend, a 24-year-old man, has been detained and is suspected of attempted homicide, sources said Monday. He allegedly poured petrol over the woman on Sunday and set her alight. He turned himself in accompanied by a lawyer, sources said. The woman reportedly suffered burns on 60% of her body. The couple are said to have had a stormy relationship that ended two months ago.