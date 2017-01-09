Rome

Unemployment up to 11.9% as no. of inactive drops

Proportion of inactive people of work age down to new low

Rome, January 9 - Italy's unemployment rate rose to 11.9% in November even though the number of people in work actually rose, ISTAT said on Monday. The unemployment rate is 0.2% of a percentage point up with respect to October and 0.5 of a point up on November 2015, taking it to the highest level since June 2015. The national statistics agency said 3,089,000 people were unemployed in November, up 57.000 on October and 165,000 on the same month in 2015. It added that the number of people aged 15-to-64 not active on the labour market dropped by 93,000 on October and by 469,000 on November 2015.

