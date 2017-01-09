Rome

No of people in employment up 19,000 in November

Year-on-year rise of 201,000

No of people in employment up 19,000 in November

Rome, January 9 - The number of people in employment increased by 19,000 (0.1%) in November compared to October and by 201,000 (0.9%) compared to the same period in 2015, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said that the employment rate was 57.3% in November, up 0.1 of a percentage point on October. The year-on-year rise was driven by an increase of 453,000 of the number of over 50s in work.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Giovane morta dopo il partoIndagati 10 medici

Giovane morta dopo il parto
Indagati 10 medici

di Marialucia Conistabile

Calabrese lascia in auto il figlio al freddo per giocare, arrestato

Calabrese lascia in auto il figlio al freddo per giocare, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive