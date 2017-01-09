No of people in employment up 19,000 in November

Rome
09/01/2017
Rome, January 9 - The number of people in employment increased by 19,000 (0.1%) in November compared to October and by 201,000 (0.9%) compared to the same period in 2015, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said that the employment rate was 57.3% in November, up 0.1 of a percentage point on October. The year-on-year rise was driven by an increase of 453,000 of the number of over 50s in work.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online