No of people in employment up 19,000 in November

Rome, January 9 - The number of people in employment increased by 19,000 (0.1%) in November compared to October and by 201,000 (0.9%) compared to the same period in 2015, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said that the employment rate was 57.3% in November, up 0.1 of a percentage point on October. The year-on-year rise was driven by an increase of 453,000 of the number of over 50s in work.