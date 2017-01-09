Deadly wave of snowy, icy weather continues to grip Italy

Rome, January 9 - Heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures on Monday continued to grip Italy, especially southern regions where many schools remained closed after the Christmas-holiday break. The plants of Sevel, Honda and Hydro and most companies in Val di Sangro in the Abruzzo region were also shut down on Monday while the first shift at the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) plant in Melfi, Sicily, was suspended. Over the weekend, streets were closed, trains delayed, airplanes grounded and ferry services suspended due to snow and heavy winds, particularly in the regions of Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia and the southern area of Marche, where snow was also forecast on Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures were also blamed for the deaths of eight people across Italy over the weekend, most of them homeless. Firefighters have intervened a reported 1,600 times over the past 48 hours to provide assistance and monitor areas at risk. The situation remains critical in Puglia, where homes and hospitals have been isolated by the snow, especially in the province of Bari, where schools were closed Monday. A number of towns in the region's Murgia area were isolated, including Cassano, Altamura and Santeramo, because of two meters of snow. Sub-freezing temperatures were also reported in parts of Calabria, including the cities of Cosenza, Catanzaro and Vibo Valentia, and in Sicily, including Messina. Cold weather has also gripped Rome with many fountains in the city center, including in St Peter's Square and Piazza della Repubblica, dripping icicles rather than water. On Sunday Pope Francis appealed to God to "warm our hearts so we'll help" the homeless during the Artic-like weather.