Italy's most anticipated albums of 2017

Rome, January 5 - An album by Italian rappers Fedez and J-Ax is one of the most anticipated of 2017, with their collaborative effort "Comunisti col Rolex" (Communists with a Rolex) set to hit stores on January 20. The pair also has a tour by the same name set to follow the album's release, with dates across Italy. Other albums set to hit stores in January include Mannarino and Baustelle with new releases on January 13, Brunori Sas on January 20, and Diodato on January 27. February belongs to the Sanremo Music Festival, which will feature old-guard performers such as Al Bano, Gigi D'Alessio, and Fiorella Mannoia, as well as Giusy Ferreri, Marco Masini, and Samuel in his first post-Subsonica solo debut. Festival presenter and artistic director Carlo Conti decided that this year there will be a total of 22 artists competing in the "Big" category. Aside from the Festival, however, February will also see the release of a double live album by singer-songwriter Francesco De Gregori. Titled "Sotto Il Volcano" (Under the Volcano), it was recorded during a performance last August at Taormina's Teatro Antico and will hit stores February 3. In March, Enrico Ruggeri gives new life to Decibel, the punk band he formed 40 years ago, with 12 new tracks and three previous hits on "Noblesse Oblige", set for a March 10 release. The enduring Italian band Elio e Le Storie Tese will have a new album out in the spring, which is expected to hit stories prior to their May 21 concert at the Forum in Assago. Meanwhile, Cesare Cremonini has told fans on his Facebook page that he's at work on a new album for sometime in 2017, although still without a title or release date. Other Italian artists expected to release new albums in 2017 include Roman singer-songwriter Alex Britti, Tuscan singer-songwriter Gianna Nannini, and electropop band The Kolors. Non-Italian releases that are highly anticipated in Italy in the new year include Depeche Mode, Deep Purple, Jamiroquai, Ed Sheeran, and Kasabian.