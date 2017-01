Genoa baker kills employee after work-related row (2)

Genoa, January 5 - The owner of a bakery in the Ligurian regional capital, an Albanian national aged 34, murdered a 25-year-old employee from Mali on Thursday morning after a work-related row. The victim, Amadi Diallo, had reportedly asked for a raise. The incident occured around 5 am local time at the bakery in Genoa's Corso Buenos Aires. The bakery owner subsequently called the police.