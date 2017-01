Two probed for quake damage to Amandola hospital (2)

Ascoli Piceno, January 5 - The owner of a Naples-area firm and a works director have been placed under investigation for damage suffered by a hospital in Amandola near Fermo in Marche due to the October 26 earthquake, judicial sources said Thursday. They face possible charges of culpable disaster and fraud. The quake was one of two in October that exacerbated the destruction caused by an August 24 quake that killed nearly 300 people in Lazio and Marche.