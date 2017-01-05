Rome

Italians saving more, delaying purchases says Codacons

Consumer group says saving up, despite more purchasing power

Rome, January 5 - Codacons consumer group said Thursday that Italians are putting away more money in savings and delaying purchases, even though purchasing power and salaries increased in 2016. "Despite an increase in the third quarter of 2016 in household purchasing power and available salary (up 1.8% and 1.9% on an annual basis, respectively), purchases are at a standstill and spending isn't growing as it should," said Codacons President Carlo Rienzi. Rienzi said Italians are "in a phase of great economic and political uncertainty", leading them to postpone purchases and save money instead. "It's no wonder that the propensity to save is up 0.6% compared to the same quarter in 2015," Rienzi said, adding that this is "certainly not good for the national economy". "It shows a general climate of mistrust among households that, despite being in a position to spend more compared to the past, continue to restrain their purchases," he said.

