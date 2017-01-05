Ferrero first company to begin collaborative compliance

Rome
05/01/2017
Rome, January 5 - Chocolate and confectionery producer Ferrero on Thursday became the first company to enter the cooperative compliance programme launched by Italy's inland revenue in order to clarify and streamline dealings with the taxman. The programme is based on a collaborative approach between big business and the tax authorities and targets companies that have a turnover or profits of over 10 billion euros. The aim is to provide certainty in complex tax operations in order to attract investment and reduce the tax risk to a minimum. photo: the Ferrero Foundation
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
i più letti di oggi
Calabria: redditi bassi e... seimila auto di lusso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online