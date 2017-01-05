Rome

Ferrero first company to begin collaborative compliance

New tax programme to provide certainty, attract investment

Rome, January 5 - Chocolate and confectionery producer Ferrero on Thursday became the first company to enter the cooperative compliance programme launched by Italy's inland revenue in order to clarify and streamline dealings with the taxman. The programme is based on a collaborative approach between big business and the tax authorities and targets companies that have a turnover or profits of over 10 billion euros. The aim is to provide certainty in complex tax operations in order to attract investment and reduce the tax risk to a minimum. photo: the Ferrero Foundation

