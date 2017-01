Soccer: Conte unfazed by Tottenham loss

London, January 5 - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was unfazed by Wednesday night's 2-0 loss at Tottenham that brought the Blues' 13-game winning streak to an end. "We lost against a great team," he said. The defeat, he added, has "nothing to do" with the September losses to Liverpool and Aresnal. "Back then we weren't a team". Chelsea are five points clear of Liverpool and seven points ahead of Manchester City and Spurs, after 20 games.