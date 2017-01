Rumours that Maria De Filippi to co-host Sanremo build

Rome, January 5 - Maria De Filippi may co-host the 2017 edition of the televised Sanremo Song festival in February alongside artistic director Carlo Conti, it emerged on Thursday. Conti, who will be presenting the annual song competition for the third consecutive year, could announce De Filippi's participation at the traditional pre-festival press conference on January 11. Rumours that the Mediaset television presenter known for such successful primetime programmes as Amici, Uomini e Donne and C'è posta per te is to co-present Sanremo have been building for some time. The 67th edition of the song festival will take place at the Ariston Theatre in the Ligurian seaside resort from February 7-11.