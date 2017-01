Jobs Act question 'manipulative' say State lawyers (2)

Rome, January 5 - A referendum question aiming to quash changes to hiring and firing rules contained in the government's Jobs Act labour reform "has a surreptitiously propositive and manipulative character" and is therefore manifestly "inadmissible", State lawyers say in their argument to be put to the Constitutional Court which has to rule on whether the referendum is admissible. The Jobs Act repealed a totemic article of the 1970 Workers' Statute, Article 18, on rehiring unfairly dismissed workers. photo: Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti