Pope to visit Rome parish Jan 15

Vatican City, January 5 - Pope Francis will visit the Roman parish of Santa Maria Setteville at Setteville di Guidonia, on the eastern outskirts of the Italian capital, on Sunday January 15, the Vatican said Thursday. The pope's visits to Roman parishes were suspended for the Holy Year Jubilee of Mercy and are now resuming, spokesman Greg Burke said. It will be the second time the pope will visit Santa Maria Setteville, which he visited on March 16, 2014.