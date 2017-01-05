Rome

Alitalia chairman denies departure of CEO Ball

Rome, January 5 - Alitalia Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo on Thursday denied recent press rumours that the ailing airline's CEO Cramer Ball is to leave the post. "The recent rumours in the press concerning an alleged change in top Alitalia management are unfounded and do no good to the company at times like this," Montezemolo said. Ball, 49, came to Alitalia from India's Jet Airways last March to turn the company around following its merger with Etihad. However, Alitalia has continued to struggle amid recent union speculation that management is planning to cut 1,500 jobs. "The issue of redundancies is not on my agenda right now," Ball said on December 22. "I'm working to define the details of the new industrial plan". However in a letter to employees, Ball said the guidelines for the new industrial plan include a "payroll reduction". "It is essential we realize that reductions are necessary if we wish this company to survive," Ball wrote.

