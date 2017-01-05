1 bn tourists in 2016 but 600 mn 'illicit' - Bocca (2)

Rome, January 5 - One billion tourists stayed in Italy in 2016 but 600 million of the stays were sold on the black market, the head of hoteliers' group Federalberghi, Bernabò Bocca, said Thursday. He added: "The Epiphany completes the positive picture that marked the holidays, ending a 2016 which for the first time in history registered more than 400 million overnight stays in Italian lodging structures. But these important results risk remaining sterile unless a remedy is found for the plague of illegal stays". There has been a spike in stays for the recent Yuletide holidays, which followed a surge for the Jubilee Holy Year of Mercy which ended in November.