BoI tells BCCs to name leader by end January

Rome
05/01/2017
Rome, January 5 - The Bank of Italy on Thursday urged BCC cooperative banks to communicate their group leaders by the end of January. It recommended that the banks say which group they plan on joining and approve 2016 balance sheets, as well as not hindering the consolidation process. The BoI recently said the single new holding company for BCCs should be able to open to a majority stake of outside capital in the event of a banking crisis.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online