Rome

BoI tells BCCs to name leader by end January

Don't delay consolidation

Rome, January 5 - The Bank of Italy on Thursday urged BCC cooperative banks to communicate their group leaders by the end of January. It recommended that the banks say which group they plan on joining and approve 2016 balance sheets, as well as not hindering the consolidation process. The BoI recently said the single new holding company for BCCs should be able to open to a majority stake of outside capital in the event of a banking crisis.

