Push growth, reforms Gentiloni tells Abe

Rome, January 5 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday had a phone conversation with Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe on issues linked to Italy's presidency of the G7 and collaboration with Japan on the UN Security Council, of which Italy and Japan are non-permament members this year, sources at the premier's office said. During the ccourse of the conversation, they said, Gentiloni underscored how the Italian G7 presidency will continue, in line with the conclusions of the summit chaired by Abe at Ise-Shima, to pursue the recovery of the world economy, growth, major investments and structural reforms.