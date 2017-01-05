CIEs must be small, different from the past - Minniti (3)

Rome, January 5 - New centres for migrant identification and expulsion, which the government is planning to open in every Italian region, must be smaller and different than the past, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Thursday. The new CIEs, he said, will "have nothing to do" with the sprawling and barely controllable centres of the past and will exclusively contain "those who must be expelled". He said he would propose to the State-Regions council on January 19 "small structures, with transparent governance and external power over the living conditions". The new, smaller and more manageable CIEs will have "small numbers do as not to overload local communities," Minniti said. "We're talking about 1500/1600 places in all, in a country with 60 million inhabitants. If you tell me they can't be managed, that looks difficult to me"". The CIEs, in any case, "represent just a piece of our overall proposal," he said. Minniti said he would present an "organic" migrant plan to parliament. Stressing it was a mistake to equate migration with terrorism, he said the plan would be "serenely" examined by parliament in order to send the "right message" to the Italian people. There is "malware of terror" on the Web against which a battle is needed "which cannot be confined to a single country," Minniti said. In order to stem Web-based Islamist propaganda, he said, there must be "international cooperation between governments and major providers".