Rebuild with courage to dream pope tells quake-hit (2)

Vatican City, January 5 - Pope Francis told survivors of the central Italian earthquakes in the Vatican Thursday that they must have "the courage to dream" in rebuilding their devastated communities. "Rebuild, restart, start over, but also restart without losing the capacity to dream, to dream, to have the courage to dream once more," he told thousands in the Paul VI Hall. The quake-hit came from the dioceses of Rieti, Spoleto-Norcia and Ascoli Piceno, accompanied by their bishops. Francis told them to rebuild "not only homes, but also hearts", using hands that pulled survivors from the rubble and helped by the hand of God. Francis also said that he was proud of the parish priests who had helped them. "I'm proud of my priests who did not leave their communities, it's good to have pastors who don't run away when they see the wolf". Recalling he had already thanked authorities and fire services, the pope said "I also want to thank all those who involved themselves in this pain of yours because when you make a list you always see who didn't say no".