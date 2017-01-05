Rebuild with courage to dream pope tells quake-hit (2)

Vatican City

Rebuild with courage to dream pope tells quake-hit

Vatican City, January 5 - Pope Francis told survivors of the central Italian earthquakes in the Vatican Thursday that they must have "the courage to dream" in rebuilding their devastated communities. "Rebuild, restart, start over, but also restart without losing the capacity to dream, to dream, to have the courage to dream once more," he told thousands in the Paul VI Hall. The quake-hit came from the dioceses of Rieti, Spoleto-Norcia and Ascoli Piceno, accompanied by their bishops. Francis told them to rebuild "not only homes, but also hearts", using hands that pulled survivors from the rubble and helped by the hand of God.

