Less radicalisation in Italy says Gentiloni (2)

Rome, January 5 - There is less Islamist radicalisation in Italy than other countries, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said after meeting Italy's commission on radicalisation Thursday. "But the fact that we have a lower number of radicalised persons or foreign fighters must not lead us to underestimate the phenomenon or the need to understand it," he said. The commission on Islamist radicalisation has found that "radicalisation paths develop above all in certain places, in jail and on the Web, more than in other places that we may have followed a lot in the last years or decades". He said "we must work on jails and on the Web, for prevention". We must say no to those who equate immigration with terrorism, Gentiloni said. He said the government's aim was to combine reception policies with "rigour" in repatriations. Lorenzo Vidoni, chair of the commission on radicalisation, said that in Italy "there are a growing number of women and minors being radicalised".