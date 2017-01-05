2.4 mn Italians on holiday over Epiphany weekend

Rome, January 5 - Roughly 2.4 million Italians will be on holiday over the long Epiphany weekend, Federalberghi said on Thursday. In 95.9% of cases the holidaymakers will remain in Italy, the hoteliers' association added. Approximately 1.1 million people are due to set off on Thursday or Friday, while 798,000 begun their holidays at Christmas and a further 506,000 at New Year. The Epiphany holiday turnover is expected to be 437 million euros, with average per capita spending in the region of 397 euros, Federalberghi said.