Man who inhaled banned substances not terrorist (2)

Milan, January 4 - A man who was hospitalised after inhaling banned substances is not a terrorist, sources said Wednesday. The man, an Egyptian, was taken to hospital on December 11, they said, raising fears he might be mixing substances to prepare a terror attack. Those fears have now been dismissed. Earlier, there were reported fears that a possible Milanese jihadist network's actions might be accelerated by the police slaying of Berlin terror attacker Anis Amri outside Milan on December 23.