Milan

Man who inhaled banned substances not terrorist (2)

Egyptian hospitalised Dec 11

Man who inhaled banned substances not terrorist (2)

Milan, January 4 - A man who was hospitalised after inhaling banned substances is not a terrorist, sources said Wednesday. The man, an Egyptian, was taken to hospital on December 11, they said, raising fears he might be mixing substances to prepare a terror attack. Those fears have now been dismissed. Earlier, there were reported fears that a possible Milanese jihadist network's actions might be accelerated by the police slaying of Berlin terror attacker Anis Amri outside Milan on December 23.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Calabria: redditi bassi e... seimila auto di lusso

Calabria: redditi bassi e... seimila auto di lusso

di Vinicio Leonetti

Ferimento di Capodanno, forse un agguato

Ferimento di Capodanno, forse un agguato

di Rosario Pasciuto

Sanità, a rischio assunzioni e proroghe

Sanità, a rischio assunzioni e proroghe

L’aeroporto del Mela si farà


L’aeroporto del Mela si farà

di Giuseppe Palomba

Colpi di pistola contro negozio

Colpi di pistola contro negozio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive