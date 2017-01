Amri flipped finger at camera after attack (2)

Berlin, January 4 - Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri flipped his middle finger at a surveillance camera at a Berlin station after the December 19 truck attack that killed 12 people, German police said Wednesday. "He was aware he was being filmed," a spokeswoman said. The spokesperson added that according to information from Dutch authorities, Amri was caught on CCTV "on December 21 around 11:30 at Nimega station" just over the German-Dutch border, and "at 13:30 at Amsterdam station", thus completing his trail from Berlin to Italy via Netherlands and France.