Italian trial of fatty liver therapy for kids successful

Rome, January 4 - A new therapy that can cure fatty liver associated with vitamin D deficiency in children has been successfully tested in a clinical trial on 43 patients at Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, with results of the study published in the scientific journal Plos One. Fatty liver in children can lead to serious illnesses such as cirrhosis and affects 15% of children in Italy. Previously no effective therapy was available for the most severe form of fatty liver, characterized by inflammation and liver damage, which, like fibrosis, can lead to cirrhosis. The new therapy consists of a mix of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and vitamin D administered for six months. Obesity is among the causes of fatty liver in children, and the increase in overweight and obese children in industrialized countries runs parallel to the increase in cases of fatty liver (also known as steatosis). The illness has reached epidemic proportions over the past 20 years. Steatosis is estimated to affect about 15% of children in Italy overall, and as high as 80% of children in Italy who are obese.