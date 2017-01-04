Fans mark 2nd anniversary of Pino Daniele death

Rome, January 4 - Fans flocked to a small cemetery in southern Tuscany on Wednesday to pay homage to singer-songwriter Pino Daniele on the second anniversary of his death. People arrived from Rome, Naples and other parts of Italy to visit the chapel in the cemetery at Magliano near Grosseto, where the ashes of the Neapolitan singer-singwriter are interred. Music legend Daniele died of heart failure aged 59 on the night between January 4 and 5, 2015 despite a rush to hospital from Magliano, where he had a vacation home for around 10 years. He had been suffering from chronic heart disease, an autopsy found.