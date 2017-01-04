Drinking water effective for post-holiday detox, study says

Milan, January 4 - Drinking two glasses of room-temperature water three times a day can boost metabolism by 30% and help with post-holiday calorie burn, according to the Sanpellegrino Observatory citing international studies in a report released on Wednesday. The study said the metabolic increase is due to the process of thermogenesis, which consists in increasing calorie production thereby helping to burn more calories. The body has to burn more calories to bring a glass of water at 20 degrees Celsius to body temperature at 37 degrees, it said. "Drinking a lot of water frequently, for example 500 ml four times a day for a total of two litres, can therefore quadruple energy expenditure," the Observatory said in its report. Nicola Sorrentino, professor of Nutritional Hygiene at the University of Pavia, said the detoxifying power of water is also preventative. "It contributes to the elimination of toxins, and in this time of the year it's especially helpful for overcoming the effects of the typical excesses of Christmas," he said. Sorrentino said increased water consumption helps the liver and kidneys do their purification work, contributes to a feeling of fullness, and can help reduce consumption of sugary beverages.