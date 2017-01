Pregnant woman loses child after being discharged (2)

Milan, January 4 - A pregnant woman lost her child after the hospital of Melegnano near Milan discharged her despite her having severe abdominal pains. She returned to hospital two hours later but lost the baby. Prosecutors in Lodi opened an investigation into the case of Simona Othman, 33 and seized hospital files. The hospital defended itself saying it had taken prompt and proper action. Prosecutors said they had opened a probe against the doctors involved.