Naples abuzz as Maradona set to appear at San Carlo opera

Naples, January 4 - Naples is abuzz as the city's soccer idol Diego Maradona is set to appear in a show at the iconic San Carlo opera house. Alessandro Siani's show is sold out for the one-night only January 16 show called Three Times 10, for which fans have shelled out up to 330 euros a head. Mayor Luigi de Magistris, also president of the San Carlo Foundation, has come out in favour of the event and said he will be there to shake hands with arguably the world's greatest ever soccer player, who led Napoli to the Serie A title in 1987 and 1990. But many intellectuals including theatre director and composer Roberto De Simone and former San Carlo superintendent Francesco Canessa have come out strongly against it. The San Carlo is the world's oldest opera house, having opened in 1737.