Girl, 10, hit by stray bullet in Naples (4)

Naples
04/01/2017
Naples, January 4 - A 10-year-old girl was hit in the foot by a stray bullet fired in Naples, probably by Camorra gangsters in a suspected attack against migrant traders over an extortion racket, police said. Three Senegalese migrant traders were wounded, one seriously, in the suspected attack, which took place at the Duchesca market, where many migrants trade their wares. The three are aged 36, 38 and 32. The first two were grazed by ricochets while the third's condition is not life-threatening. The girl and the migrants were taken to hospital.
