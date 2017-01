Missing tourist found dead in Trentino (2)

Trento, January 4 - A 44-year-old tourist originally from Bologna but resident in Ireland missing since yesterday in the Dolomites was found dead Wednesday on Mt Tonale. Rescue services said he may have slipped and fallen due to frozen grass, or he may have felt ill. The body was found 2,300 metres up in the val Selin, about 250 metres below a hiking trail. The man was on holiday with his family at Vermiglia in eastern Trentino. He left for a hike Tuesday morning.