Terni

Family friend nabbed over raped, pregnant girl, 12 (2)

Foreigner arrested, child handed into care

Terni, January 4 - A 31-year-old foreing national was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl who was a family friend, sources said Wednesday. The man has been living for some time in the Umbrian town of Terni. The girl's child has been born and handed over to care services. The girl was said to be a fellow national of the man and has now turned 13. She went to hospital at the end of 2015 where doctors established she was past the fourth month of pregnancy and therefore it was too late to abort the child. The man was said to have a regular residence permit and did not have a criminal record.

