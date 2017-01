Mentana says won't sue Grillo any more

Rome, January 4 - Veteran journalist and La7 TV news editor Enrico Mentana said Wednesday he would no longer be suing anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo for including La7 among the mainstream outlets allegedly responsible for fake news. Mentana said he was happy not to have to sue after Grillo clarified that his accusation was not aimed at La7 and wished Mentana well in "continuing" to correctly inform viewers "for a long time". Grillo said Wednesday his accusation had been against the media system in general, not La7.