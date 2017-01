Deflation 'dramatic' say consumers

Rome, January 4 - Italy's deflation shows a "dramatic situation" and highlights the need for a "change of pace" in government policy, consumer groups Federconsumatori and Adusbef said Wednesday, commenting on ISTAT data showing a 0.1% drop in the consumer price index in 2016. "We need investments to relaunch jobs and controls on price hikes," they said. Farmers' group Coldiretti said deflation was having a "devastating effect on farm prices".