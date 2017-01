Gay Italian mayor posts Dubai kiss on FB

Naples, January 4 - A gay Italian mayor posted a photo of him kissing his partner while on holiday in Dubai. "Here many things are forbidden and you get bites for every kiss," said Giorgio Zinno, first citizen of San Giorgio a Cremano near Naples, under the Facebook picture of his kiss with partner Michele Ferrante, the Corriere del Mezzogiorno reported. The pair went on holiday in Dubai after celebrating a civil union in Italy.