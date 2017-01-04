New M5S code of conduct passes with 91%

Rome, January 4 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Tuesday approved a new code of conduct for members placed under criminal investigation with 91% of votes cast. In total 40, 954 registered party members took part in the on-line poll. Under the new code members will no longer face automatic sanctions in the event of a probe. The ruling centre-left Democratic Party has slammed the changes, saying they are meant as a shield for Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi who is facing a possible probe into appointments. Meanwhile, M5S leader Beppe Grillo has called for the creation of a "popular jury" to weed out fake news from real news in the press and on TV. "Let the news be verified by citizens," he said. "If it is fake the editors should apologise with their heads bowed." His comments met with a wave of protests, with veteran TV journalist and editor of La7 news, Enrico Mentana, saying he would sue Grillo and journalists' union FNSI condemning the "media lynching" by the former comic.