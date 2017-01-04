M5S code of conduct 'not volte-face' says Grillo (2)

Rome

Rome, January 4 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Wednesday the M5S's new code of conduct for probed members no longer requiring automatic sanctions was not a "volte-face" from previous stiff stances towards a softer one recognising defendants' rights. He said this interpretation of the move was "another piece of fake news from newspapers and Tv stations". The change of tack has been widely seen as a shield for Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi who may face an appointments probe. Grillo is set to be sued by LA7 TV news editor Enrico Mentana for claiming that mainstream media are the main source of fake news, and not blogs such as one linked to the M5S.

