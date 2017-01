Amri Milan gun same one that killed Berlin driver (2)

Rome, January 4 - The gun Berlin attacker Anis Amri wounded an Italian policeman with near Milan December 23 was the same one he used to kill a Polish truck driver in the German capital on December 19, forensic tests have revealed. Amri shot the policeman at Sesto San Giovanni before being shot dead by his colleague. The Tunisian drove a truck into a Christmas market crowd, killing 12 people including an Italian woman.