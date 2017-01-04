Transfer of 100 migrants from Cona reception centre begins

Venice, January 4 - The transfer of migrants from a reception centre near Venice that was at the centre of a revolt on Monday night got under way on Wednesday with the arrival of two coaches to take them to similar facilities in the neighbouring Emilia Romagna region. Overall some 100 migrants were due to be transferred from the centre at Cona following the overnight protest that saw residents hole themselves up in containers, set fires and barricade volunteers following the sudden death of a young Ivorian woman, Sandrine Bakayoko. An autopsy subsequently showed she had died of a thrombosis. migrants were set to leave the centre late morning. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said he was working to tie up bilateral agreements that would reduce migrant flows to Italy by preventing migrants from departing from source or transit countries. The Cona revolt sparked a fresh political row about the reception of migrants in Italy.