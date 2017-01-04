Italy in deflation in 2016, first time since 1959 (3)

Rome, January 4 - Italy was in deflation for the first time since 1959 in 2016 with the consumer price index falling 0.1% over the year, ISTAT said Wednesday. "It hasn't happened since 1959 when prices fell by 0.4%, the statistics agency said. Italy's inflation rate showed a yearly rise of 0.5% in December, the highest since May 2014, ISTAT said. The monthly rise was 0.4%, the statistics agency said. Italy's inflation trolley of most frequently bought goods rose a yearly 0.6% in December, ISTAT said. The monthly rise was 0.4%. Food products fuelled the gains, the statistics agency said.