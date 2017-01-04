Italy in deflation in 2016, first time since 1959 (3)

Rome
04/01/2017
Rome, January 4 - Italy was in deflation for the first time since 1959 in 2016 with the consumer price index falling 0.1% over the year, ISTAT said Wednesday. "It hasn't happened since 1959 when prices fell by 0.4%, the statistics agency said. Italy's inflation rate showed a yearly rise of 0.5% in December, the highest since May 2014, ISTAT said. The monthly rise was 0.4%, the statistics agency said. Italy's inflation trolley of most frequently bought goods rose a yearly 0.6% in December, ISTAT said. The monthly rise was 0.4%. Food products fuelled the gains, the statistics agency said.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
i più letti di oggi
Calabria: redditi bassi e... seimila auto di lusso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Ferimento di Capodanno, forse un agguato
di Rosario Pasciuto
di Giuseppe Palomba
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online