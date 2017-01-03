M5S says govt 're-evaluating' basic income

Rome, January 3 - Farm Minister Maurizio Martina's statement that the government is considering a stipend of up to 400 euros for the poorest sections of Italian society means the government is "re-evaluating the idea of a basic income," the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Tuesday. The M5S has for years been advocating a basic income to be paid to Italian citizens on the basis of need. Martina made his statement in an interview with La Repubblica daily which noted that national statistics agency ISTAT has said 1.6 million Italian households are officially poor. In the interview, Martina did not rule out an emergency decree to make the money available as quickly as possible.