Migrant died of thrombosis at centre near Venice (3)

Venice

Migrant died of thrombosis at centre near Venice

Violence, infectious disease ruled out



Venice, January 3 - The young Ivorian woman who died at a migrant centre at Cona near Venice Monday died of a thrombosis, the autopsy said Tuesday. Venice prosecutor Lucia D'Alessandro said "the cause of the young woman's death has been established. It was a bilateral pulmonary thrombo-embolism". Violence or contagious disease have been "totally" ruled out, she said. "I want to stress," D'Alessandro said, "that it is in the prosecutors' interest to divulge the cause of death to avert concern spreading about possible diseases believd to be dangerous for others. "For that reason we are carrying out all possible checks relating to the health conditions of the guests of the facility". Sandrine Bakayoko's death led to a revolt in the migrant centre. The migrants said the emergency services were slow in responding, a charge the services rejected.

