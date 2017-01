All agst Internet says Grillo (2)

Rome, January 3 - "Everyone" is using fake news as a pretext to stop the Internet, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said Tuesday, again calling moves to stop fake news a "new Inquisition" in which he said antitrust chief Gianni Pitruzzella, former premier Matteo Renzi, Premier Paolo Gentiloni, former president Giorgio Napolitano and President Sergio Mattarella were involved. "That way the government decides what is true and what is false on the Internet," Grillo said. The M5S leader called for a "popular jury" to weed out fake news from real news. Pitruzzella recently told the Financial Times a European network should be set up against fake news, which a blog close to the M5S leadership is accused of spreading.