Mass expulsions says Salvini after migrant centre revolt

Milan
03/01/2017
Milan, January 3 - Anti-immigrant Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday there would be "mass expulsions" of migrants when the League gained power, after the most recent revolt in a migrant centre in Italy. Speaking after volunteers were briefly seized at the centre near Venice, Salvini said "we will carry out mass expulsions, Italy has had enough of such cases". "2017 will be the year we take our country back" Salvini criticised the migrants, who were protesting after the death of a young Ivorian woman, for "setting fire to furniture and abducting operators including doctors and nurses all night".
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
i più letti di oggi
di Giuseppe Palomba
di Francesco Tiziano
Calabria: redditi bassi e... seimila auto di lusso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online