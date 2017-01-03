Berlin attacker Amri had 1,000 euros on him (2)

Milan
03/01/2017
(fixes typo, 6th line) Milan, January 3 - Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri had over 1,000 euros on him when he was shot dead outside Milan on December 23, sources said Tuesday. Investigators are now trying to track the money trail, the sources said. The money, in 50 and 20-euro notes, are believed to have been got out of a cashpoint by Amri or someone for him. Amri killed 12 including an Italian in the truck attack in the German capital on December 19.
