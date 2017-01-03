Road deaths down in Italy in 2016

Rome
03/01/2017
Rome, January 3 - Road deaths in Italy fell by 4.5% in 2016 over the previous year even as the number of road accidents and injuries showed a slight rise, Italy's road police said on Tuesday. In total 1,620 people lost their lives on Italy's roads last year. Over the same period the number of reported accidents rose by 0.8% to 73,836, while the number of injuries was up 0.7% to 50,472. Saturday evening road accidents and deaths both fell in 2016 over the previous year, with a total of 2,730 accidents and 119 deaths up to December 11. This was 224 fewer accidents and 35 fewer deaths than in 2015.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
i più letti di oggi
di Giuseppe Palomba
di Francesco Tiziano
Calabria: redditi bassi e... seimila auto di lusso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online