Road deaths down in Italy in 2016

But number of accidents, injuries on the rise

Road deaths down in Italy in 2016

Rome, January 3 - Road deaths in Italy fell by 4.5% in 2016 over the previous year even as the number of road accidents and injuries showed a slight rise, Italy's road police said on Tuesday. In total 1,620 people lost their lives on Italy's roads last year. Over the same period the number of reported accidents rose by 0.8% to 73,836, while the number of injuries was up 0.7% to 50,472. Saturday evening road accidents and deaths both fell in 2016 over the previous year, with a total of 2,730 accidents and 119 deaths up to December 11. This was 224 fewer accidents and 35 fewer deaths than in 2015.

