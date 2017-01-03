Florence Casa Pound bomb officer responding to treatment

Florence
03/01/2017
Florence, January 3 - A bomb disposal officer who lost a hand in an explosion at a Florence bookshop linked to rightist group Casa Pound is responding positively to treatment, hospital sources said Tuesday. It is still not clear whether he would be able to see through an injured eye again, they said. The officer was visited in hospital Monday by Interior Minister Marco Minniti and national police chief Franco Gabrielli. Minniti told the officer's wife his family "will not be left on their own not even for a moment". Experts have said the bomb was similar to others used by anarchist groups in the past.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
i più letti di oggi
di Giuseppe Palomba
di Francesco Tiziano
Calabria: redditi bassi e... seimila auto di lusso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online