Milan

Berlin attacker Amri had 1,000 euros on him (2)

Police tracing money trail

Berlin attacker Amri had 1,000 euros on him (2)

Milan, January 3 - Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri had over 1,000 euros on him when he was shot dead outside Milan on December 23, sources said Tuesday. Investigators are now trying to track the money trail, the sources said. The money, in 50 and 20-euro notes, are believed to have been gout out of a cashpoint by Amri or someone for him. Amri killed 12 including an Italian in the truck attack in the German capital on December 19.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Policlinico, un uomo scatena il caos al Pronto Soccorso

Policlinico, un uomo scatena il caos al Pronto Soccorso

L’aeroporto del Mela si farà


L’aeroporto del Mela si farà

di Giuseppe Palomba

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in auto, 2 arresti

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in auto, 2 arresti

Ecco la cupola di Reggio

Ecco la cupola di Reggio

di Francesco Tiziano

Calabria: redditi bassi e... seimila auto di lusso

Calabria: redditi bassi e... seimila auto di lusso

di Vinicio Leonetti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive