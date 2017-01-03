Interior ministry orders clampdown on irregular migrants

Gov't moots identification and expulsion centres in every

Interior ministry orders clampdown on irregular migrants

(ANSAmed) - Rome, January 3 - The interior ministry has ordered a clampdown on irregular migrants in Italy with heightened controls and more expulsions, sources said on Tuesday. The new provisions come as the government considers establishing identification and expulsion centres (CIE) in every region. Italy currently has 10 CIEs, of which only four are operating. The plan is to speed up rennovations already underway and use military barracks when necessary. The Italian authorities also aim to reach new bilateral agreements with African countries. To this end Interior Minister Marco Minniti is to travel to Tunisia on Wednesday before transferring to Malta in order to obtain a rapid green light for repatriations. There are also plans to alter the crime of illegal immigration in order to avoid suspects remaining in Italy until the end of legal proceedings against them. (ANSAmed).

